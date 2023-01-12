Is DeAndre Hopkins’ time with the Arizona Cardinals ending?

Is DeAndre Hopkins’ time with the Arizona Cardinals coming to an end? That’s what some are wondering after seeing a post Hopkins made on Instagram Wednesday.

Hopkins posted a photo of himself in an Arizona Cardinals jersey on Instagram. His caption was simple: “Forever grateful.”

Some took the Instagram post as a potential farewell from the receiver.

Hopkins was traded by the Houston Texans to the Cardinals in 2020, and he signed a 2-year extension with the Cardinals. But the 30-year-old’s career with the Cardinals has not panned out as hoped.

Hopkins had 42 catches for 572 yards and 8 touchdown catches in 10 games last year. This year he had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games. He served a 6-game suspension to start the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Hopkins has a $30.75 million cap hit for 2023 and $26.2 million cap hit in 2024. The Cardinals could try to trade him, but he might have to make an adjustment to his contract; teams would be unlikely to take him on with that cap hit for 2023. Still, the Cardinals need a new coach, new general manager, and many changes could be coming. Hopkins leaving could be one of those changes.