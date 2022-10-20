DeAndre Hopkins drops ‘comeback’ hype video after PED suspension

DeAndre Hopkins is set to make his season debut on Thursday night after he served a six-game suspension, and the Arizona Cardinals star is very excited for his return. He may even be a little too excited.

Hopkins shared a hype video on social media ahead of the Cardinals’ game against the New Orleans Saints. He captioned it, “DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK.”

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK. pic.twitter.com/hHGzyaQ7Mq — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 20, 2022

A lot of people feel the video — which featured Snoop Dogg — would have been more appropriate if Hopkins were returning from an injury. Instead, he is eligible to play again after serving a punishment for taking a banned substance.

Hopkins has consistently denied that he knowingly took a substance that is on the NFL’s banned list. He said he has never taken vitamins or supplements and hinted that his positive test was triggered by cross-contamination. The 30-year-old feels he did nothing wrong, which probably helps explain why he is trying to hype up his own return.

The Cardinals are getting Hopkins back at a perfect time, as Marquise Brown went down with a foot injury in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He is expected to miss at least a month. Arizona also recently traded for a veteran wide receiver.