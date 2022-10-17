Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to NFC team after outburst

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson out of Sunday’s game, and the veteran wide receiver is now no longer with the team.

The Panthers traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Carolina would likely have cut Anderson if they were unable to trade him, but they had already been shopping him around prior to Sunday’s incident.

Carolina had shopped Robbie Anderson recently, and all parties appeared on the same page. But rather than have to release him after yesterday, the #Panthers were able to deal him to Arizona. https://t.co/jlarObdjJC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Anderson had multiple headed confrontations with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams (video here). That led to Wilks sending the 29-year-old to the locker room.

After the game, Anderson claimed he did not understand why Wilks kicked him off the field. He said he was just being a competitor and wanted more opportunities. He also hinted that he felt disrespected and had to defend his character.

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown suffered a foot injury on Sunday, which may have been a factor in the team trading for Anderson. DeAndre Hopkins is eligible to return from his PED suspension next week.