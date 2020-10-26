DeAndre Hopkins accused of swerving, flipping off Trump caravan

DeAndre Hopkins is accused of swerving and flipping off drivers participating in a caravan supporting President Donald Trump.

Hopkins was driving to his Arizona Cardinals’ game on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks and reportedly came across a caravan. Hopkins, who allegedly was in a black Ferrari, is said to have been weaving in and out of the caravan line. He also allegedly flipped off those in the caravan.

A photo of a man in a black Ferrari with fingers raised was shared on Twitter.

Recognize him? #NFL player Deandre Hopkins. He was spotted about an hour ago in the Phoenix area (prob on his way to the stadium)cutting off people in the Trump caravan and trying to run them off the road. All while he’s yelling and flipping people off. Oh the OPPRESSION! #TURD pic.twitter.com/WtGEP1O70d — Chloe (@MistralWinds) October 25, 2020

The man’s shirt appears to match what Hopkins was photographed wearing upon entering State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Arizona Republic says Trump supporters have been driving in caravans on Sundays in around the Valley in Arizona the last few weeks.

Hopkins had 10 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s 37-34 overtime win against Seattle. Hopkins and the Cardinals recently agreed to a record contract extension. His poor relationship with Bill O’Brien reportedly led to a trade from Houston during the offseason.