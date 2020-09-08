 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 8, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals agree to record contract extension

September 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals gave up quite a bit to acquire DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, and they have now agreed to a massive contract extension with the star receiver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hopkins and the Cardinals have agreed to a two-year extension worth $54.5 million. The contract includes more than $40 million at signing and makes Hopkins the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

As Rapoport noted, Hopkins negotiated the deal without an agent. It also reportedly includes a no-trade clause and a no-franchise tag clause.

Hopkins is in the middle of a five-year, $81 million contract he signed with the Houston Texans prior to the 2017 season, so the new deal is an extension. He was initially set to earn $12.5 million in 2020, but he now gets a lot more money up front.

The Cardinals traded David Johnson and draft picks to Houston for Hopkins back in March. The 28-year-old has been one of the best receivers in football for several years now. He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus