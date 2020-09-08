DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals agree to record contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals gave up quite a bit to acquire DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, and they have now agreed to a massive contract extension with the star receiver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hopkins and the Cardinals have agreed to a two-year extension worth $54.5 million. The contract includes more than $40 million at signing and makes Hopkins the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

More on DeAndre Hopkins’ agreed upon contract extension with the #AZCardinals: The last year is voidable, which could turn this contract into a 1-year deal worth $39.585M at some point. He got a $27.5M signing bonus, a large sum in a pandemic. https://t.co/kYJZ4qOygt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2020

As Rapoport noted, Hopkins negotiated the deal without an agent. It also reportedly includes a no-trade clause and a no-franchise tag clause.

Hopkins is in the middle of a five-year, $81 million contract he signed with the Houston Texans prior to the 2017 season, so the new deal is an extension. He was initially set to earn $12.5 million in 2020, but he now gets a lot more money up front.

The Cardinals traded David Johnson and draft picks to Houston for Hopkins back in March. The 28-year-old has been one of the best receivers in football for several years now. He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last season.