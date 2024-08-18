NFL All-Pro shoots his shot with Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney took the internet by storm this week when the actress shared some provocative photos, and even an NFL star could not help but chime in.

Sweeney made it clear that she knew exactly what she was doing when she posted several of herself on a boat and captioned them, “i think they call this a thirst trap.”

Naturally, the post went extremely viral. It had more than 4 million likes and tens of thousands of comments as of Sunday morning. One of those comments was from Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who wrote that Sweeney had successfully “trapped” him.

DeAndre Hopkins in the comment section of Sydney Sweeney’s latest Instagram post has me dying pic.twitter.com/sCRget4n2h — Colin McTamany (@Colin_McT) August 17, 2024

That could be the most relatable thing the five-time Pro Bowl wideout has ever written on social media.

Hopkins is not the only person from the sports world who took note of Sweeney’s photo shoot. The Detroit Tigers also went viral for a reference they made to the post.