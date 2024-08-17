Tigers go viral for hilarious post referencing Sydney Sweeney

The Detroit Tigers are getting in on the trend this week.

The Tigers went viral on Friday night for their hilarious post referencing Sydney Sweeney. The “Euphoria” actress Sweeney became a trending topic all over social media Friday because of the new pictures that she posted to her Instagram page (where she is followed by over 21 million people). Sweeney, 26, herself described the photos as “a thirst trap.”

You can see the actress’ pictures for yourself here.

Sensing an opportunity to ride the wave, the Tigers subsequently decided to post about the Sweeney of their own — infielder Trey Sweeney. Trey was just called up from Triple-A Toledo on Friday and responded by recording his first career hit against the New York Yankees that night.

“We heard Sweeney is trending,” the Tigers comically wrote. “Trey Sweeney records his first MLB hit.”

We heard Sweeney is trending Trey Sweeney records his first MLB hit pic.twitter.com/CAWMLk91le — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 17, 2024

The lefty-hitting Trey is a nice prospect who can play both shortstop and third base and was hitting .267 with a .795 OPS in the minors this year. But needless to say, he was not quite the Sweeney that everyone was searching for on Friday.

Still, that was pretty well-played by the Tigers to strike while the iron was hot. The actress Sweeney may be a baseball-fan free agent too considering that her first go-around with an MLB team did not exactly go so well.