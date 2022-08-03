Deebo Samuel responds to rumors about playing running back

Deebo Samuel will be with the San Fransisco 49ers for the foreseeable future, and apparently he has no issue with his current hybrid role on offense.

Samuel signed a massive three-year contract extension with the 49ers on Sunday worth up to $73.5 million.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Samuel was asked about reports over the offseason that said he did not want to play running back. He denied the reports, calling them “false.”

“At this point, they’re just making up stuff,” Samuel said.

In late July, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Samuel did not want to be used as a hybrid wide receiver/running back in 2022. According to Rapoport, while he was apparently not against running the ball, Samuel did not want to deal with the wear and tear that comes with running the ball up the middle. Earlier in the offseason, Rapoport reported that Samuel wanted to be used as a more traditional wideout.

Part of what has made Samuel one of the most valuable players in the NFL is his versatility on offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan can line Samuel up all over the field. Samuel, 26, caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also had 59 carries for 365 yards and another eight scores.