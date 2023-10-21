49ers provide concerning injury update on Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel for the foreseeable future.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Saturday that Samuel suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder during the team’s loss to Cleveland, and will miss at least the next two games. Samuel’s status will be re-evaluated after the team’s Week 9 bye.

Kyle Shanahan on Deebo Samuel: “Deebo has changed, took x-rays and MRIs earlier in the week, didn't have anything. Pain was still there, so we got a CT the other day and found a hairline fracture. So he'll be out this game, next game and we'll see after the bye week.” https://t.co/glFdHYOU9U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2023

Samuel left last Sunday’s game early on and did not return. The injury was not thought to be serious initially, but concern obviously grew as the wide receiver did not show significant improvement during the week.

Samuel has 397 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in six games so far this season. The 49ers will have to play the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals without him, and then will have to re-evaluate where things stand.