 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 21, 2023

49ers provide concerning injury update on Deebo Samuel

October 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Deebo Samuel warms up

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel for the foreseeable future.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Saturday that Samuel suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder during the team’s loss to Cleveland, and will miss at least the next two games. Samuel’s status will be re-evaluated after the team’s Week 9 bye.

Samuel left last Sunday’s game early on and did not return. The injury was not thought to be serious initially, but concern obviously grew as the wide receiver did not show significant improvement during the week.

Samuel has 397 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in six games so far this season. The 49ers will have to play the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals without him, and then will have to re-evaluate where things stand.

Article Tags

Deebo Samuel
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus