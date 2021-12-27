Deion Sanders makes bold statement about Trevon Diggs

One former Dallas Cowboys cornerback is loving what he is seeing from the current one.

Retired NFL legend and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders tweeted a bold statement this weekend about Cowboys star Trevon Diggs. Sanders said that Diggs should be NFL MVP or should at least be in the conversation.

“@TrevonDiggs Should be the @nfl MVP or at least in the conversation!” he said. “DPOY is already at his crib. Stop playing @nfl and just make a MVQB please so u can continue to shower your Highest paid players. This man is doing what hadn’t been done in a long TIME! #CoachPrime @GoJSUTigers”

@TrevonDiggs Should be the @nfl MVP or at least in the conversation! DPOY is already at his crib. Stop playing @nfl and just make a MVQB please so u can continue to shower your Highest paid players. This man is doing what hadn’t been done in a long TIME! #CoachPrime @GoJSUTigers — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 26, 2021

Diggs is highly unlikely to receive MVP consideration. Adrian Peterson in 2012 was the last non-quarterback to win the award. Meanwhile, only two defensive players have ever won MVP — Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

But that should not take away from the special season that Diggs is having. The 23-year-old Diggs leads the league with 11 interceptions and 21 passes defended. The all-time single-season records are 14 interceptions by Night Train Lane in 1952 and 31 passes defended by Darrelle Revis in 2009. Diggs has two more games to try to catch those records (though that includes an extra-game advantage thanks to the NFL introducing a 17th game this year).

Detractors will point to the significant yardage that Diggs has allowed this year and may even argue, thanks to Micah Parsons, that Diggs is not even the best defender on his own team. Indeed, Parsons has better odds to win Defensive Player of the Year right now, but Diggs is also one of the top contenders along with TJ Watt and Aaron Donald.

Still, Sanders, who loves to spark debate online, believes that Diggs should win not just DPOY but MVP as well. It is probably not too surprising to see Sanders hyping up a rising star playing the same position that he did, and for his old team no less.

Photo: Jackson State University coach Deion Sanders heads into the locker room after pregame warmups with the Tigers before JSU s nonconference battle against longtime rival Southern University at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, April 3, 2021. Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC