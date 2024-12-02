DeMeco Ryans makes surprising claim about Trevor Lawrence hit

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans did not exactly do anything to lower the temperature after Sunday’s heated game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ryans addressed Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair’s hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which got Al-Shaair ejected and sparked an on-field fight. While Ryans called the hit “unfortunate,” he seemed to place some blame on Lawrence for sliding too late, then said the Jaguars’ sideline overreacted to the play.

“We stand behind Azeez and everything that came from that. Unfortunate hit on the quarterback, but it’s twofold,” Ryans told reporters Monday. “A lot of the quarterbacks in this day and age try to take advantage of the rule where they slide late and they try to get an extra yard. When you’re a defender, a lot of onus is on the defender, whether it’s on the sideline or when it’s on the quarterback. You don’t know what a guy is thinking. You don’t know if a guy’s staying up and continuing the run. Then you get a late slide and you hit the guy. Unfortunate that Trevor got hurt. We hope Trevor is okay, but also, if we’re sliding, we have to get down. If we’re getting out of bounds, get out of bounds. That rule is there to protect the quarterbacks.

“Azeez hits the guy, but their sideline overreacts, and it turns into a melee. It wasn’t our guys. Their team overreacted, pushed our guy, dragging our guy to the sideline. That’s uncalled for on that side. We have to be better on the sidelines as well.”

Ryans’ quotes are probably going to stoke more outrage in Jacksonville. Al-Shaair’s hit on Lawrence was unquestionably very late, and Ryans does not seem to contest that. Pinning any of the blame on Lawrence is certainly questionable, as the quarterback went into his slide early enough to at least give Al-Shaair a chance to avoid going in the way the linebacker did.

Ryans calling the Jaguars’ response an overreaction might be the one that really sets off Jacksonville fans. Even Al-Shaair admitted he understood why Jaguars players reacted the way they did in the apology he issued earlier Monday. If CJ Stroud took a hit like that from an opponent, there is little doubt that Ryans would be furious, and the Houston sideline would probably react the same way as the Jaguars did in this instance.

Lawrence suffered a concussion on the play and did not return to the game. Al-Shaair is certainly facing a fine, and given his status as a repeat offender, a suspension is probably on the table as well.