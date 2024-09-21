Derek Carr being credited with amazing achievement

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is apparently doing more than just playing good football. The man may be helping uplift society as we know it.

Through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, Carr and the Saints have had the most potent offense in the league. New Orleans scored 44 points in their Week 2 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Saints’ Week 2 scoring total was the highest by a single team. But it actually pulled their average down from Week 1, when they dropped 47 on the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints’ success has coincided with an 18-day run without a murder in New Orleans — the longest streak in years. Some fans on X joked that those two things may be intertwined.

“Derek Carr dropping the murder rate,” the caption read on a viral post.

The post spread like wildfire on X with nearly 7 million views and over 100,000 likes as of writing.

While it’s all in good fun to credit Carr and the Saints for the lack of murders, the more sensible reasons for the drop may be much more ordinary.

New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission president Rafael Goyeneche credits “uptick in proactive policing, more state police presence, along with more arrests and traffic stops” as the main factors in the drop.

Carr may not actually be reducing crime in New Orleans. But he has at the very least brought better vibes in the bayou.