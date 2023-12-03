Derek Carr suffers multiple injuries on big hit

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after taking a huge shot from defensive lineman Bruce Irvin.

Carr took a big hit on a pass during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and was in clear pain on the ground after the hit. The cart was brought out for him, but Carr was able to walk off under his own power, albeit without moving his right arm.

Jameis Winston replaced Carr at quarterback. Carr went to the locker room a few moments later.

Carr suffered multiple injuries on the hit. The Saints called him doubtful to return with shoulder and back injuries, and he was also put in concussion protocol.

QB Derek Carr (concussion protocol, shoulder, back) is doubtful to return. — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 3, 2023

For what it’s worth, roughing the passer was called on Irvin for the hit, as he drove his weight into Carr after knocking the quarterback down.

Carr has been knocked out of games more than once this season after taking big hits, but this might have been the biggest of all. Hopefully things are not as bad as they looked for him.