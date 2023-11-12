Derek Carr leaves with injury in Week 10 after taking huge hit

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr left his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday after he was on the receiving end of a huge hit.

Carr was leveled with a high-low hit in the third quarter as he stepped up in the pocket and delivered a pass to Chris Olave. Vikings defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy dove at Carr’s legs at almost the exact moment linebacker Danielle Hunter drilled Carr in the chest.

Carr’s head snapped back violently. He laid on the turf for several moments before walking off under his own power.

.@Saints QB Derek Carr was carted to the locker room after this hit More details⏩https://t.co/nUY4udKBhD pic.twitter.com/lxMVw4heHI — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) November 12, 2023

Carr was examined in the blue medical tent before being carted to the locker room. He was later ruled out with a concussion and right shoulder injury.

Jameis Winston came on in relief of Carr, and the veteran threw a touchdown to Olave a few plays later.

Carr suffered a shoulder injury early in the year that resulted in a trip to the hospital. He missed much less time than initially expected, however.

Carr was 13/18 for 110 yards at the time he exited.