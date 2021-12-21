Derek Carr made promise to Raiders after late-game interception

Derek Carr led the Las Vegas Raiders on a game-winning field goal drive against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. In doing so, he fulfilled a promise he made to his teammates just minutes earlier.

With the Raiders trailing 14-13 and roughly three minutes remaining, Carr threw a brutal interception on a deep ball into coverage. All the Browns would have needed after that was one or two first downs to ice the game. Knowing that, Carr made a promise to his teammates.

“After that interception, I told the guys, ‘Please, I promise we’ll win it, just get the ball back,'” Carr told reporters after the game, via The Associated Press.

The Raiders’ defense delivered. They forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at the two-minute warning. Carr then held up his end of the bargain by making some strong throws and taking Las Vegas from their own 39-yard line to the Cleveland 30. Daniel Carlson converted a 48-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Raiders to victory.

Carr made a massive mistake when he threw the pick. It could have easily cost the Raiders the game, but their defense answered the call. Carr deserves credit for taking advantage after his teammates bailed him out.

The Raiders improved to 7-7 with the win and remain squarely in the AFC playoff hunt.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports