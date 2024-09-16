Derek Carr had wild touchdown celebration against Cowboys

Derek Carr has been feeling it through the New Orleans Saints’ first two games of the 2024 season, and nothing helped illustrate that better than a touchdown celebration he broke out on Sunday.

Carr led the Saints to a stunning 44-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The veteran quarterback went 11/16 for 243 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. Carr also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first half to put New Orleans up 34-13, and he celebrated with a savage dance move.

Derek Carr and the @Saints are on pace to drop 70 points on the Cowboys today pic.twitter.com/7pQP8ZF8IW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2024

You can see another angle:

Carr was asked during his postgame press conference about the Michael Jackson-esque dance moves. He said the celebration came naturally to him.

“Not much time in front of the mirror,” Carr said. “I’m a dancer in my day, you know? Don’t let the four kids fool you. I had to lure their mom in somehow, you know what I mean?”

"I was a dancer in my day. Don't let the four kids fool you. I had to lure their mom in somehow." -Saints QB Derek Carr on his Michael Jackson dance moves pic.twitter.com/CnbjbeNsJf — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 15, 2024

Carr has certainly earned the right to dance like M.J. The Saints have now had 15 offensive possessions through two games, and they have come away with points on all of them. Their 47-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 was not exactly stunning, but very few people expected New Orleans to pound the Cowboys on the road.