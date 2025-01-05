Derrick Henry cashes in on bonus in Week 18

Derrick Henry is $500,000 richer.

Henry rushed for 138 yards and 2 touchdown on 20 carries during his Ravens’ 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday. The performance was the latest great game for Henry in what’s been an excellent first season for him in Baltimore. He’s amassed the second-highest rushing total of his career (1,921) and tied for his second-highest amount in rushing touchdowns (16).

Henry rushed for both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter. His first TD gave him 15 for the season, which triggered a $500,000 bonus. His second TD of the game put him over the 15-touchdown mark.

Henry signed a 2-year deal with the Ravens in March that included $9 million guaranteed. Thanks to his strong season in which he surpassed the 1,500 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns marks, he has earned $2 million extra in bonuses. He can earn another $500,000 if the Ravens win the Super Bowl.

Based on how well the 30-year-old has played this season, the Ravens have gotten a bargain with Henry. They’re getting a prime season from him and still have him under contract for another season.

Here is Henry’s $500,000 touchdown:

Birthday boy in the end zone! Derrick Henry scores his 15th rushing TD of the year

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/pLw0bZnADS — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

That one wasn’t as impressive as Henry’s 43-yard touchdown to finish things off.