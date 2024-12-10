Derrick Henry made interesting change over bye week

Derrick Henry made an interesting style change while his Baltimore Ravens were off for Week 14.

Henry changed up his hairstyle and got rid of his dreadlocks. Instead, he now has some cornrows. The stylist who did Henry’s hair posted a video on Instagram Sunday that shows the running back’s new style.

What’s notable is how much shorter Henry’s hair is now.

Here is what Henry looked like on the field at Baltimore Ravens practice Monday:

Here’s a first look at Derrick Henry without his dreads. https://t.co/Orh2jJhqB0 pic.twitter.com/nPQ3Zc8yvC — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 9, 2024

Previously, Henry’s hair was sticking out the back of his helmet and therefore a potential target for opposing defenses. That issue won’t exist now, which could be helpful, not that Henry needs much assistance.

Henry is in his first season with the Ravens and having a great year. He has carried the ball 240 times for 1,407 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is second only to Saquon Barkley in rushing yards, and his 13 rushing touchdowns leads the NFL.