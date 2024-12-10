 Skip to main content
Derrick Henry made interesting change over bye week

December 9, 2024
by Larry Brown
Derrick Henry looks on

Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry made an interesting style change while his Baltimore Ravens were off for Week 14.

Henry changed up his hairstyle and got rid of his dreadlocks. Instead, he now has some cornrows. The stylist who did Henry’s hair posted a video on Instagram Sunday that shows the running back’s new style.

What’s notable is how much shorter Henry’s hair is now.

Here is what Henry looked like on the field at Baltimore Ravens practice Monday:

Previously, Henry’s hair was sticking out the back of his helmet and therefore a potential target for opposing defenses. That issue won’t exist now, which could be helpful, not that Henry needs much assistance.

Henry is in his first season with the Ravens and having a great year. He has carried the ball 240 times for 1,407 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is second only to Saquon Barkley in rushing yards, and his 13 rushing touchdowns leads the NFL.

Article Tags

Derrick Henry
.

