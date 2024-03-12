Derrick Henry to sign with Super Bowl contender

Another member of a loaded free-agent running back class has found a new team.

Derrick Henry on Tuesday agreed to a 2-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens for a base value of $16 million. The deal could be worth up to $20 million with incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. The King now will play in the Queen City. pic.twitter.com/W2oOId6bf6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

The Ravens have had interest in Henry since last season, when they reportedly explored acquiring him in a trade. Baltimore had been viewed as the favorite to sign Henry all offseason.

Though he is on the wrong side of 30 and entering his ninth NFL season, Henry was still plenty productive with the Tennessee Titans in 2023. He finished with 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

Baltimore has dealt with a rash of running back injuries in recent years, including when they lost JK Dobbins to a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season. Dobbins is a free agent and unlikely to return to the Ravens now that they have signed Henry.

Henry has missed just one game over the past two seasons, so the Ravens are hoping he can help snap their streak of impactful injuries at the running back position.