Report reveals whether Derrick Henry could return to Titans

Derrick Henry has been at the center of the Tennessee Titans’ offensive identity for roughly the last six seasons, but is now set to become a free agent. Some Titans fans may want to see him return, but there has not been much clarity on the possibility, at least until now.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that, while the door is not completely closed, Henry is “unlikely” to return to the Titans.

Running back Derrick Henry is unlikely to return to the Tennessee #Titans after a historic eight-year run, per sources, though the door is not completely closed.



Henry would leave TEN with 9,502 yards, 90 touchdowns, two rushing titles, one OPOY and four Pro Bowls. pic.twitter.com/kffuHJGBkV — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 8, 2024

While not a huge surprise, it certainly marks the end of an era for the Titans. Henry himself seemed to know this was coming late in the season as well, and both sides treated his final games as more of a farewell than anything else.

Henry has been dominant for the Titans, and he put up three 1,500 yard rushing seasons for the team during his time there. His best year was in 2020, when he ran for 2,027 yards and was named AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry’s age is a worry, as he turned 30 in January. However, his continued production suggests he will get plenty of interest, and at least one contender has been strongly linked to him.