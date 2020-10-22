Derrick Henry talks about viral championship game photo with Mark Ingram

Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram are both Heisman Trophy-winning running backs from Alabama, though they look completely different. Ingram, who has made three Pro Bowls in the NFL, is listed at 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds. Henry is the defending rushing champion and listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds.

The two combined for one of the funnier photos in recent memory during the National Championship Game in 2016. Henry joined Ingram’s “Truss Levelz” podcast this week by The Players’ Tribune and talked about the photo.

“Let me defend myself first,” Ingram said. “The man’s already 6’4″. He’s got his helmet on and shoulder pads. Then the camera man — they set me up. I’m further away from the camera. I’m already 5’10”. … the man’s a grown man.”

Henry, who was busy getting ready for a championship game, didn’t think much of the photo.

“I didn’t really even see it until after the game,” Henry said. “I didn’t pay attention to it. It’s like years later, they’re killing this photo. Every time I think it’s over with, it comes right back up, year after year.”

Ingram said he recognized the photo was going viral instantly.

“Derrick, I got back to the sideline, Landon Collins showed me the phone. He was like, ‘they got you, bro.’ I was like, ‘that was 27 seconds ago!'”

Ingram was fairly sensitive about the photo and even got into it with Jemele Hill over it.

The picture is a classic. Besides the funny perspectives from it, what’s amazing is it shows two players can be so different in size yet still excel at the same position.