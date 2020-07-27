Derrius Guice cleared for football activity

After two injury-hit seasons, Derrius Guice is set to go for 2020 and will be looking for better luck on the health front.

Guice said on Twitter Monday that he had officially been cleared for 2020 after recovering from the MCL sprain that ended his 2019 season early.

Cleared for 2020 let’s get it — (@DhaSickest) July 27, 2020

Guice came into the league as a second-round draft pick in 2018, but has only appeared in five games for Washington. He suffered a torn ACL in his first preseason game that year, costing him the entire season. His 2019 was shortened by both the MCL sprain and a torn meniscus that cost him most of the first half of the year.

The 23-year-old tallied 245 yards and two touchdowns on 42 rushing attempts last season. Washington would love to see what he can do if he can just stay healthy.