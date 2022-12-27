Derwin James ejected for vicious hit on Ashton Dulin

Derwin James was ejected from the Week 16 “Monday Night Football” game between his Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit he delivered on Ashton Dulin.

The Colts were down 7-0 in the second quarter and had a 2nd-and-2 at the Chargers 46. Nick Foles faked an inside handoff and then threw to Dulin, who ran a drag route behind the line.

James was waiting when the ball was thrown and absolutely lit up Dulin.

The hit that got Chargers’ S Derwin James ejected: pic.twitter.com/uBZFD88sjg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2022

James was ejected for the hit because he led with the crown of his helmet.

Yeah you can't do that pic.twitter.com/SW6CKexwPx — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 27, 2022

Dulin was taken to the medical tent and evaluated for a concussion. James was also taken to the medical tent before leaving the game.