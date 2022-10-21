DeSean Jackson has lofty comparison for Lamar Jackson

DeSean Jackson has been around the NFL for a while and certainly recognizes quarterback talent. After joining the Baltimore Ravens, the veteran wide receiver offered up a Lamar Jackson take that he probably did not make lightly.

The wide receiver said he sees Jackson as having similarities to Michael Vick. DeSean Jackson was teammates with Vick with the Eagles for four seasons, from 2010 to 2013.

“I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now,” Jackson said this week, via Clifton Brown of the team’s official website. “I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick. He beat some of his records so obviously he’s the new era of Michael Vick. Being able to play with Michael Vick, being able to come and play with Lamar, it’s a blessing for me. I’m very excited about that.”

Vick is obviously regarded as one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in recent memory, so this is quite the comparison. Then again, it is one that has been made before.

It is not clear when DeSean Jackson will be ready to play for the Ravens, and he is unlikely to have a huge role. Still, it seems he’s very excited to work with his new quarterback in whatever capacity he can.