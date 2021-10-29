DeSean Jackson gets permission from Rams to seek trade

The Los Angeles Rams were banking on DeSean Jackson’s big-play ability when they signed him last offseason, but the veteran wide receiver has not been a consistent part of the game plan. He is now free to seek a trade.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Friday that Jackson has been given permission to shop himself around. Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the news and said Jackson will not play on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

#Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that DeSean Jackson has permission to seek a trade and that he won’t play this week. McVay says Jackson deserves to receive the opportunity to look around. https://t.co/8962jQelNw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

Jackson has eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown on the season. He has just three receptions on eight targets over the Rams’ last four games. The 34-year-old is clearly way down the depth chart in L.A. behind Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and others.

The Rams took a big risk in signing Jackson, both because he has battled injuries and because of the anti-Semitic thoughts he expressed last year. Jackson says he turned down other suitors because he wanted to play in McVay’s offense, but he hasn’t been a great fit.

Given his age, injury history and off-field issues, it would be a surprise if the trade market for Jackson were very robust.