Deshaun Watson could be traded to this team in blockbuster QB swap?

Deshaun Watson is clearly unhappy with the moves the Houston Texans have made in the days since their 2020 season ended, and there has been a lot of talk about him demanding a trade. If that happens, the Miami Dolphins will reportedly be a potential suitor to watch.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen confirmed on “Sunday NFL Countdown” that Watson is frustrated with the Texans for not involving him in the decision to hire general manager Nick Caserio and not interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as part of their head coaching search. Mortensen said Watson’s “concerns about the franchise’s insensitivity on social justice causes have been reinforced.”

If the Texans do start exploring trade possibilities, Mortensen says the idea of swapping Watson for Tua Tagovailoa has been floated.

“You’re not gonna get anything but denials at this stage from both franchises, but this is an offseason puzzle we may be trying to put together,” the NFL insider said.

Watson has a no-trade clause as part of the $156 million contract extension he signed with Houston, but he would reportedly be open to playing for the Dolphins.

Trades of that magnitude are extremely rare in the NFL. That said, there have been some rumblings that Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is not sold on Tagovailoa. The idea of giving up on a No. 5 overall pick after one season seems farfetched, but Miami would almost certainly consider it if they were replacing Tagovailoa with an established Pro Bowler like Watson.

The Texans have reportedly not been able to get in touch with Watson in days. The quarterback’s agent sent a tweet on Friday ripping the team, though he quickly deleted it. You can see a screenshot of the tweet here.