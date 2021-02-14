Deshaun Watson issues very important clarification for video caption

Deshaun Watson issued a very important clarification to a caption for a video that went viral.

NFL Memes shared a video clip on Twitter of Watson talking before a game. The caption for the video said that Watson took care of some personal “master of his domain” business and is now “ready to go.”

When asked about the caption, Watson clarified on Twitter that he said “I’m activated, and I’m ready to go.”

dawg.. "I'm activated, & I'm ready to go" lol smh https://t.co/45ngPaBfcS — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 14, 2021

That’s a very important clarification. We didn’t want anyone getting the wrong idea.

This reminds us a lot of those great NFL Bad Lip Reading videos.