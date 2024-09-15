Interesting information emerges about Deshaun Watson’s contract

Deshaun Watson signed a fully guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2022, but the team might be able to recoup some of that money if Watson is suspended again.

Some interesting information emerged on Sunday about Watson’s contract. Jay Glazer said during the NFL on FOX pregame show that Watson’s contract included protections for the 2022 and 2023 seasons where the star quarterback would still be paid even if he was suspended. That same protection does not exist for the 2024 season and beyond.

Glazer initially said the Browns removed the protection this past offseason, but he later clarified that the clause never existed for 2024 and beyond. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said the same:

Fwiw: Deshaun Watson’s original #Browns contract contained language protecting him from voiding guarantees in 2022 and 2023 related to any suspension from prior conduct. There was never any language for 2024 or beyond, nor any language related to a future suspension. https://t.co/8Q0pnXPmjQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2024

The big takeaway is that the Browns might have a case to void some of Watson’s contract if Watson is suspended over the new sexual assault lawsuit that was filed against him. The woman who made the allegations against Watson earlier this week is not one of the two dozen women who sued the quarterback in 2022, which led to him being suspended for 11 games.

Watson’s 5-year, $230 million contract has been a disaster for Cleveland thus far. In addition to the off-field issues, Watson has not played like the star quarterback the Browns thought they acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans.