Deshaun Watson sits next to Patrick Mahomes on bench after scramble

Deshaun Watson had a friendly moment with the opposition during Thursday night’s season-opening NFL game between his Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watson scrambled on a third down play in the second quarter and went out of bounds shy of the first down marker. While on the sideline, he took a seat next to Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City’s bench.

BRADY AND MANNING WOULD NEVER! pic.twitter.com/cfqc4z8PeV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2020

Seeing the quarterbacks of the opposing teams get comfortable together during competition was odd, but it happened. The two QBs reportedly got together to plan the “moment of unity” held between the teams prior to the game, which likely explains the warm feelings during the game too.

In the first half, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to help give the Chiefs a 17-7 lead.