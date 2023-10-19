 Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson takes big step in recovery from shoulder injury

October 19, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Browns QB Deshaun Watson on the practice field

Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson has not played since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Thursday took a big step toward making his return.

Watson practiced on Thursday for the first time since Sept. 22. Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is the one who first revealed that his teammate would be taking part in the session.

Watson hurt his throwing shoulder during Cleveland’s Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans. He spoke with reporters on Wednesday about the injury and made one troubling admission.

It is unclear if Watson will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Browns will likely wait to see how his shoulder responds before making a decision.

The Browns traded for Watson and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract last offseason. He played in just six games last year and has played in only three this season, throwing for 678 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

PJ Walker started for the Browns in their 19-17 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers last week. He did not play well and threw two interceptions, but Cleveland’s defense carried the team to a big win.

Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson
