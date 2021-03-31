Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault by two more women

The sexual assault lawsuits against Deshaun Watson continue to pile up, as the Houston Texans quarterback is now facing formal allegations from two more women.

Two more sexual assault lawsuits were filed against Watson on Tuesday night, bringing the total to 21. One of the suits states that Watson has “unsent” messages on Instagram that he had previously sent to masseuses. That is consistent with a lawsuit that was filed on Sunday, which claimed Watson has been deleting old Instagram messages and trying to reach settlements with some of his alleged victims.

One of the new suits accuses Watson of making “obscene sexual gestures” while receiving massages, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. The other says the NFL star “purposely” exposed himself to a massage therapist, touched her with his penis, groped her, coerced her to perform oral sex on him and ejaculated on her.

The allegations in the new lawsuits are similar to the ones we have seen in the previous 19.

In a statement on Monday night, Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said Watson has deleted old Instagram messages “like a lot of people” but claimed the quarterback has not deleted any since March 15th, which is the day before the first lawsuit was filed. Hardin also denied that Watson has reached out to any accusers in an attempt to settle.

One woman who is not suing Watson also came forward and made extremely troubling allegations this week.

Watson’s agent has publicly accused at least some of the alleged victims of lying for financial gain. The 25-year-old’s legal team also claims he was a victim of a blackmail attempt in at least one of the cases.