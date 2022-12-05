Report: Deshaun Watson received notable snub in return to Houston

Deshaun Watson probably expected a somewhat chilly response in his return to Houston on Sunday, but what may have been unexpected is how that response apparently came directly from a key Houston Texans figure.

Watson played his first game in nearly two years on Sunday, facing the Texans as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Watson was booed by Texans fans before the game, and apparently received another snub from Hannah McNair, the wife of Texans owner Cal McNair.

Watson greeted Cal McNair during warmups, and Hannah McNair subtly turned her back on Watson as he did so, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. She also wore a purple dress and purple shoes that featured the logo of the Houston Area Women’s Center, an organization that supports victims of sexual and domestic violence.

Breer adds that his understanding is that Hannah McNair’s move was “not by accident,” though the McNairs declined comment when asked.

Watson was underwhelming in his first game, going just 12-for-22 for 131 yards and an interception. That may have been expected given his time on the sidelines, though it did help the Browns make a bit of weird history in their victory.