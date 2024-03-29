Bill Belichick reportedly planning to write book

Bill Belichick is likely going to have a lot of unexpected free time during the upcoming NFL season, and the legendary coach may use some of it to write a book.

Belichick is planning to write a book, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The nature of the book is not yet known, but fans are obviously excited over the potential of Belichick issuing some sort of response to the way he was portrayed in the recent AppleTV+ docuseries “The Dynasty.”

Those who are expecting some bombshell rebuttal from the 71-year-old coach will likely be left disappointed. Ian Mohr of the New York Post reported earlier this month that Belichick was shopping a book but that the publication is expected to be “more of the business variety.” That means Belichick probably is not planning to share his side of the behind-the-scenes drama that took place with the New England Patriots over their two decades of NFL dominance.

Many people who watched “The Dynasty” came away feeling that it was a Belichick hit piece. There were some troubling quotes from Tom Brady and several others who worked with Belichick, despite the team winning six championships and enjoying unprecedented success.

Perhaps Belichick will share his side of the story at some point, but it does not sound like his upcoming book will be used as the vessel for that.

While Belichick did not land a head coach job this offseason, there has been no indication that he views himself as retired. Even if he temporarily ventures into a different career, he still wants to coach in the NFL in 2025.