Bill Belichick reportedly expected to sign notable media deal

Bill Belichick likely has multiple offers from media companies now that he will not be coaching during the 2024 season, and he might be close to accepting one.

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler published a lengthy story on Wednesday that provided a behind-the-scenes look at how Belichick was unable to land another head coach job after he parted ways with the New England Patriots. Hidden within the bombshell piece was a note that Belichick is expected to sign a deal with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in the coming weeks.

Manning confirmed reports last month that he has been pursuing Belichick. It is unclear if Belichick plans to be directly involved with “ManningCast,” which is Peyton and brother Eli’s alternate telecast for “Monday Night Football.”

Belichick has also been pursued by all the big television networks. However, the 72-year-old coach reportedly does not have interest in being part of a weekly studio show. He could work on other projects with Omaha Productions rather than being a regular contributor to “ManningCast.”

Belichick still wants to coach in 2025, so it would benefit him to work in some sort of NFL media capacity next season. That would keep him in the public spotlight and help him establish and maintain connections with teams that might be involved in the next head coach hiring cycle.

Assuming Belichick remains interested in head coach jobs, there are said to be three that are at the top of his wish list.