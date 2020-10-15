 Skip to main content
Details emerge from Melvin Gordon’s DUI

October 15, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Melvin Gordon

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited for driving while under the influence this week, and we now know some more about what happened leading up to the incident.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Gordon immediately called Broncos president of football operations John Elway to take accountability and apologize after receiving citations for DUI and speeding. Gordon explained that he had dinner with a friend and drank some wine before making a poor decision to drive.

Gordon is set to be arraigned on Nov. 13, but he is subject to disciplinary action from the NFL at any point. He is facing a multi-game suspension under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association.

The Broncos issued a statement on Wednesday saying they are aware of the situation and gathering more information. As Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver notes, there’s a possibility Gordon’s $4.5 million in guarantees for 2021 could become voidable.

The Broncos did not play last weekend after their game against the New England Patriots was postponed due to positive coronavirus tests. Gordon seemed upset with the NFL over the scheduling change.

