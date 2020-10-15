Details emerge from Melvin Gordon’s DUI

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited for driving while under the influence this week, and we now know some more about what happened leading up to the incident.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Gordon immediately called Broncos president of football operations John Elway to take accountability and apologize after receiving citations for DUI and speeding. Gordon explained that he had dinner with a friend and drank some wine before making a poor decision to drive.

Mentioned on air earlier #Broncos RB Melvin Gordon had dinner with a few friend last night. Drank wine there. Decided to drive home. Obviously shouldn’t have. Called John Elway immediately after his DUI citation to accept responsibility and apologize. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2020

Gordon is set to be arraigned on Nov. 13, but he is subject to disciplinary action from the NFL at any point. He is facing a multi-game suspension under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association.

The Broncos issued a statement on Wednesday saying they are aware of the situation and gathering more information. As Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver notes, there’s a possibility Gordon’s $4.5 million in guarantees for 2021 could become voidable.

The Broncos did not play last weekend after their game against the New England Patriots was postponed due to positive coronavirus tests. Gordon seemed upset with the NFL over the scheduling change.