Details of Justin Fields’ thumb injury revealed

October 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Justin Fields with a headband on

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields left the Chicago Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a hand injury, and now we have some details about the injury.

Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. He popped it back into place but was unable to grip the ball, according to FOX’s Jay Glazer.

Though the X-rays were negative, Fields will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full severity of the injury.

Fields was 6/10 for 58 yards and an interception prior to exiting. He also had rushed for 46 yards. Rookie Tyson Bagent came in and replaced Fields for the 1-5 Bears.

Chicago was 3-14 last season and not faring much better this season. Fields having an injured thumb on his throwing hand probably won’t help their chances of winning too much.

