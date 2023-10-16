Details of Justin Fields’ thumb injury revealed

Justin Fields left the Chicago Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a hand injury, and now we have some details about the injury.

Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. He popped it back into place but was unable to grip the ball, according to FOX’s Jay Glazer.

Breaking: Bears QB Justin Fields dislocated his thumb today, popped it back in and he tried to play but was unable to grip ball. X-rays were negative but because of dislocation will need MRI tomorrow to find out full severity of damage @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 15, 2023

Though the X-rays were negative, Fields will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full severity of the injury.

Fields was 6/10 for 58 yards and an interception prior to exiting. He also had rushed for 46 yards. Rookie Tyson Bagent came in and replaced Fields for the 1-5 Bears.

Chicago was 3-14 last season and not faring much better this season. Fields having an injured thumb on his throwing hand probably won’t help their chances of winning too much.