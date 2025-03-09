DK Metcalf has 1 interesting trade preference

DK Metcalf has reportedly informed the Seattle Seahawks that he wants to be traded to a contending team, but the star wide receiver is apparently sick of dealing with cold weather as well.

Metcalf requested a trade from the Seahawks last week. He cited a desire to play for a contender, despite Seattle finishing 10-7 last season and just barely missing the playoffs. Metcalf may feel even more strongly about a fresh start after the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Metcalf wants to play in a warm-weather climate. Russini also reports that Metcalf is seeking a deal worth $30 million annually, and the Seahawks want a package centered around a second-round pick in return.

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks’ asking price for WR DK Metcalf has lowered, per sources.



Seattle would be open to a return centered around a second-round pick for the two-time Pro Bowl receiver.



Metcalf ideally wants to play in a warm weather climate and is looking to make $30m per year. pic.twitter.com/NOADzeSB52 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2025

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated added that Metcalf could offer a “sliding scale” to interested teams. What that means is the 27-year-old might be willing to take less money from a team in a warm-weather city.

On Seattle WR DK Metcalf's situation—teams have been told he wants to play for a contender in a warm-weather city. That said, there could be a sliding scale … Where teams that don't fit the criteria pay him more.



Also, Metcalf was said to be eyeing Houston, but they just… — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2025

Metcalf is entering the final season of a 3-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2022. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023. Metcalf had 66 catches for 992 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. His best statistical season came in 2020 when he had 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Metcalf has been repeatedly linked to one AFC team, but that team does not seem to meet any of the criteria he is looking for.