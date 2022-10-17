Devin McCourty brutally trolled brother Jason after beating Browns

The McCourty brothers spent a good portion of their respective careers playing for different teams, which made for some pretty good roasting opportunities. Even though one of them is retired now, those opportunities keep coming.

Jason McCourty, now with NFL Network, revealed the brutal message he got from brother Devin after Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. Devin’s Patriots beat the Browns 38-15 in Cleveland in a surprising blowout.

Jason McCourty has history with the Browns, having played for the team in their winless 2017 season. That prompted Devin to send a message on Sunday with a brutal message about what it’s like to win a game in Cleveland.

The type of brother I have…

He FaceTimes me after his win in Cleveland from the locker room so I could see what it’s like to win a game in Cleveland One hell of a guy he is huh… — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) October 16, 2022

To be fair, Jason McCourty has won in Cleveland before. It was only once, though, and you have to go all the way back to 2011, when his Titans beat the Browns 31-13.

McCourty has some pretty negative memories of his time in Cleveland, no doubt. Devin’s message is probably just salt in the wound.