pixel 1
header
Sunday, March 15, 2020

Devin McCourty re-signs with Patriots, breaks news himself

March 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

As expected, safety Devin McCourty will be returning to the New England Patriots. Perhaps unexpectedly is the fact that he broke the story himself.

In a brief video posted to the McCourty twins’ “Double Coverage” Youtube page, both McCourty brothers announced their return to New England for 2020, with Devin confirming that he has signed a new contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Devin McCourty signed a 2-year deal.

Now 32, the Patriots had been working to keep McCourty for the rest of his career. A two-year deal may well do that, and it sounds like both brothers are very pleased that they’ll get to stay together for a while longer.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus