Devin McCourty re-signs with Patriots, breaks news himself

As expected, safety Devin McCourty will be returning to the New England Patriots. Perhaps unexpectedly is the fact that he broke the story himself.

In a brief video posted to the McCourty twins’ “Double Coverage” Youtube page, both McCourty brothers announced their return to New England for 2020, with Devin confirming that he has signed a new contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Devin McCourty signed a 2-year deal.

The #Patriots are giving safety and team leader Devin McCourty a 2-year deal worth $23M, sources say. He gets $17M guaranteed – keeping him in New England for his career and allowing him to play with his brother again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2020

Now 32, the Patriots had been working to keep McCourty for the rest of his career. A two-year deal may well do that, and it sounds like both brothers are very pleased that they’ll get to stay together for a while longer.