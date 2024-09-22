Devin Singletary seals Giants’ win with unselfish play

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary showed great situational awareness while sealing a win for his team on Sunday.

The Giants were leading the Cleveland Browns 21-15 with just over two minutes remaining at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Singletary took a handoff from Daniel Jones at around midfield and broke several tackles en route to what could have been an easy touchdown run.

Singletary instead chose to go down at the 1-yard line. He knew that the Browns had no timeouts left, which meant the Giants would be able to kneel out the clock on the other side of the two-minute warning.

Devin Singletary understood the assignment. That should ice the game for the @Giants! 📺: #NYGvsCLE on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/ncONHFHxt1 — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024

A touchdown would have put the Giants up two scores, making a Browns comeback incredibly unlikely. By going down at the 1, Singletary made the comeback virtually impossible.

That was both great awareness and unselfishness from Singletary, who could have just as easily chosen to pad his own stats. He put the team first and understood the situation.