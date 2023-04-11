 Skip to main content
Pro Bowl player requests trade from Buccaneers

April 11, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Todd Bowles on the sideline

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboysn at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered a rebuilding phase in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, and one of their best defensive players does not want to be a part of it.

Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White has asked the Bucs for a trade, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports.

White, a former No. 5 overall pick out of LSU, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Tampa Bay picked up the fifth-year option on the deal last offseason. White is scheduled to earn a salary of $11.7 million in 2023 and is likely seeking a new contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that the Buccaneers do not want to trade White.

White has started all 17 games for the Bucs in each of the last two seasons. He led the team with 124 tackles and had 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries last season. The 25-year-old has been one of the anchors of Tampa Bay’s defense alongside fellow linebacker Lavonte David.

Article Tags

Devin WhiteTampa Bay Buccaneers
