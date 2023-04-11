Pro Bowl player requests trade from Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered a rebuilding phase in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, and one of their best defensive players does not want to be a part of it.

Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White has asked the Bucs for a trade, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports.

White, a former No. 5 overall pick out of LSU, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Tampa Bay picked up the fifth-year option on the deal last offseason. White is scheduled to earn a salary of $11.7 million in 2023 and is likely seeking a new contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that the Buccaneers do not want to trade White.

White has started all 17 games for the Bucs in each of the last two seasons. He led the team with 124 tackles and had 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries last season. The 25-year-old has been one of the anchors of Tampa Bay’s defense alongside fellow linebacker Lavonte David.