Devonta Freeman visits with Jaguars

Leonard Fournette is out, but could Devonta Freeman be in?

Freeman, a free agent running back, is visiting with the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was cut by the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the offseason and has not signed with another team. Freeman turned down a contract offer from the Seattle Seahawks and was dropped by his agent as a result.

Freeman signed with Drew Rosenhaus after being dropped by Kristin Campbell. This is his first known free agent visit since making the change.

Freeman rushed for 656 yards on 184 carries and had two touchdowns last season. He also caught 59 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns.

There was some talk that Freeman might retire if he did not get a contract offer to his liking, but he disputed that.