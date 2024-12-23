DeVonta Smith had blunt comment about his costly drop

DeVonta Smith cost the Philadelphia Eagles a win with a brutal drop on Sunday, and the star wide receiver made no excuses for the mistake.

The Eagles were leading 30-28 with just over two minutes remaining in their game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Philly had 3rd-and-5 at the Washington 22-yard line, and Smith dropped perfectly thrown pass over the middle that could have potentially gone for a touchdown or a first down to ice the game. You can see the play here.

Philadelphia had to settle for a field goal to take a 33-28 lead. Jayden Daniels then put together a game-winning touchdown drive to secure a 36-33 victory for the Commanders.

Smith did not hide from the media after the game. He had a blunt response when asked about his big miscue.

“I just dropped the ball,” he said. “I ain’t gonna beat myself up over it. That’s life. It’s part of the game. I made all the tough catches and then the easiest one I had, I dropped it. It is what it is. … Ain’t nobody else’s fault but mine. The game over with. Ain’t nothing I can do about it now. I just dropped the ball. Ain’t no teaching on it. Just catch the ball, it’s simple.”

In addition to costing the Eagles a win over a divisional opponent, Smith’s drop made it more difficult for Philly to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Detroit Lions won their game on Sunday, which means they are now a game ahead of the Eagles in the NFC standings and hold the tiebreaker of conference record.

Smith has been productive this season with 62 catches for 713 yards and 6 touchdowns despite missing time with an injury. The catch he failed to make is the one that will likely stick with him, though.