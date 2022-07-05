 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 5, 2022

Dez Bryant reacts to new details on Demaryius Thomas’ death

July 5, 2022
by Alex Evans
Dez Bryant doing the X

Nov 8, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) reacts before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant had a strong reaction Tuesday to new details surrounding the December death of Demaryius Thomas.

It was announced Tuesday that Thomas, who died at 33, was posthumously diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE at the time of his death. The official cause of his death is yet to be determined.

Bryant, who has been outspoken about the health and well-being of retired NFL players in the past, shared his feelings on the diagnosis.

“DT88 my heart weak bro…,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “It’s a lot of us living with CTE and the NFL know it…most importantly the Athletes who have those symptoms are scared to speak…1 thing about me ain’t living no false life…my love and support for athletes are on a much deeper level than most…”

Bryant also reaffirmed his commitment to helping former athletes, saying that “nobody is going to truly help us but us.”

In December, a first cousin of Thomas said that Thomas’ family believed that a seizure had been the cause of Thomas’ death. Thomas tried many different treatments to help combat the seizures he had been dealing with since he was involved in a car accident in 2019, but nothing seemed to work.

Bryant expressed similar sentiments after the death of former Dallas Cowboys teammate Marion Barber in June. Bryant had shown concern over Barber’s condition last July.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus