Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year.

Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown.

Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and Bryant was well aware of Barber’s struggles after his playing career ended.

In a post on Twitter last July, Bryant quote-tweeted a video of some of Barber’s career highlights. Bryant said he couldn’t even enjoy watching the highlights due to his concerns for Barber’s condition.

“As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner,” Bryant wrote. “I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad … we are just a stat and moments to most people.”

As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner …. I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad…we are just a stat and moments to most people… https://t.co/V5oKxdAzOZ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 15, 2021

Bryant founded Personal Corner, an NFT website, to assist athletes and influencers in digitizing their personal brands.

Barber had been going through some difficult times in recent years.

In 2019, he was booked on two counts of criminal mischief in Denton County, Texas jail after allegedly damaging two vehicles. In 2014, he was arrested for flashing a loaded gun in church.

Bryant reacted to Barber’s death Wednesday in a video posted on Twitter:

Too much to digest, so much too say… This is real life, it can be any of us. We need each other, we need unity… RIP Marion Barber may God rest your soul 🙏🏿 https://t.co/VUth08bxDG pic.twitter.com/cTselDGHc2 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 2, 2022

Barber and Bryant were teammates for only one season in 2010. That was Barber’s final season with the Cowboys, and Bryant’s rookie year.