Ex-NFL head coach Dick Jauron dies — dead at 74

Longtime NFL coach and one-time AP Coach of the Year Dick Jauron died Saturday morning.

Jauron’s death was confirmed by the Buffalo Bills, one of the two teams he coached during his NFL head coaching career, as the organization paid tribute to him.

We’re saddened to learn about the passing of former Head Coach Dick Jauron. ❤️💙 We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time: https://t.co/EkWBaJJ9yE pic.twitter.com/JIg6Y1qTDA — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 8, 2025

Jauron played for the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals during his playing career and was selected to one Pro Bowl, but is best remembered for his extensive coaching career. His first head coaching job was with the Chicago Bears from 1999 to 2003, during which he was honored as AP Coach of the Year in 2001. He went on to coach the Bills from 2006 to 2009, and also had a stint as interim coach of the Lions in 2005. He also had stints as a defensive coordinator with the Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns. The Browns were his final stop in coaching, and he departed that job in 2012.

Including his interim stint in Detroit, Jauron had a lifetime head coaching record of 60-82, and lost the only playoff game he coached.

Jauron was remembered fondly after his death, including by former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, who was an assistant under Jauron with the Bears.

The world and the world of the #nfl lost a great human being today. Dick Jauron. He was a special player, coach , husband , father , boss and especially person! Prayers to his family and friends. He will be missed. — Todd Haley (@thetoddhaley) February 8, 2025

This has been a difficult week for the Bears organization, which also lost its longtime owner on Thursday.