Did Justin Fields jab Bryce Young with ‘Roll Tide’ barb late in TNF?

Justin Fields did not play on Thursday night during the Chicago Bears’ 16-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers, but he appeared to enjoy the game nonetheless.

With 8:07 remaining in the fourth quarter and Chicago nursing a three-point lead, Amazon cameras panned to a smiling Fields who then seemed to poke fun at his struggling counterpart, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Justin Fields was seen on the sideline saying “Roll Tide”. Was he taking a shot at Bryce Young? 😳 pic.twitter.com/BbwJVL5pHy — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) November 10, 2023

“Roll Tide,” Fields could be seen saying.

The infamous Alabama Crimson Tide rallying cry could only be interpreted as a slight to Young, who is a Nick Saban product. The oddity of the moment is that Chicago was barely hanging onto a lead and facing a crucial third-and-6, which they failed to convert.

Young, who completed 21 of his 38 pass attempts for 185 yards on the night, did position Carolina to tie the game with under 2:00 remaining, but kicker Eddy Pineiro came up just short on a 59-yard field goal attempt.

Fields may have gotten the last laugh on Thursday but it won’t erase his memories of the 2020-2021 National Championship Game. The then-Ohio State quarterback completed just 17 of his 33 pass attempts in that game en route to a 52-24 loss against Alabama.

Fields has missed the past four games while recovering from a dislocated thumb suffered in a Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. His future in Chicago is very much up in the air and he’s really in no place to be mocking other underperforming quarterbacks.