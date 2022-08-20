 Skip to main content
The viral Mike Tomlin story contained a lie?

August 20, 2022
by Dan Benton
Mike Tomlin smiles during a game

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts before the Steelers play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer shared a heart-warming story about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Glazer reported that Tomlin had spotted some kids fighting in the street, stopped his car and broke things up. After calming tensions, Tomlin allegedly invited the kids to Steelers camp where they met with players and even took part in some mock drills.

But is that really how things went down?

Several have taken to social media to contradict Glazer’s version of events and point out that Tomlin has a long-standing relationship with The Jasmine Nyree Campus, where the kids were from.

In fact, there is video of Tomlin meeting with the kids from the campus before inviting them to camp. There was even an advertisement shared and sign-up request made in late July.

“Does it look like they are fighting in the streets to any of you? Coach Tomlin has been a fixture in the Sheraden Community with the kids at The Jasmine Campus since 2020,” Christy Houston Porter, the CEO and founder of the The Jasmine Nyree Campus, wrote on Facebook with an accompanying video.

“After this particular visit to The Jasmine Nyree Campus, he invited the kids to Steelers Training Camp.”

It’s entirely possible that Glazer was reporting on an unrelated incident but he’s yet to make a statement on his story or the claim that there was no fight.

