The viral Mike Tomlin story contained a lie?

On Thursday, FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer shared a heart-warming story about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Glazer reported that Tomlin had spotted some kids fighting in the street, stopped his car and broke things up. After calming tensions, Tomlin allegedly invited the kids to Steelers camp where they met with players and even took part in some mock drills.

Best thing/story I’ve seen so far on my camp tour. A little backstory. @CoachTomlin was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting. (Read full story below) pic.twitter.com/08pFlZTtfx — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2022

But is that really how things went down?

Several have taken to social media to contradict Glazer’s version of events and point out that Tomlin has a long-standing relationship with The Jasmine Nyree Campus, where the kids were from.

In fact, there is video of Tomlin meeting with the kids from the campus before inviting them to camp. There was even an advertisement shared and sign-up request made in late July.

𝐏𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐬𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝟕-𝟏𝟕 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘! Space Is Limited to 30 Youths.

Transportation provided. **Read flyer for registration details** pic.twitter.com/5U9vsG2lgQ — Jasmine Nyree Campus (@JasmineCampus) July 29, 2022

Ummm…this is great but the people involved with the kids said your backstory is a lie https://t.co/i5BwfXBwNY pic.twitter.com/zb4xoYpwVu — Racial Nichols (@Suite_Tea) August 19, 2022

“Does it look like they are fighting in the streets to any of you? Coach Tomlin has been a fixture in the Sheraden Community with the kids at The Jasmine Campus since 2020,” Christy Houston Porter, the CEO and founder of the The Jasmine Nyree Campus, wrote on Facebook with an accompanying video.

“After this particular visit to The Jasmine Nyree Campus, he invited the kids to Steelers Training Camp.”

It’s entirely possible that Glazer was reporting on an unrelated incident but he’s yet to make a statement on his story or the claim that there was no fight.