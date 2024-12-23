Diontae Johnson claimed off waivers by playoff team

Diontae Johnson was unable to carve out a role for himself with the Baltimore Ravens, but the wide receiver is getting another opportunity with a playoff team.

Johnson has been claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.

Sources: With Tank Dell out, the Houston Texans have claimed former Ravens WR Diontae Johnson on waivers. Johnson now will spend Christmas in the company of the Ravens, as Houston hosts Baltimore on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/uHsWqRZOTK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2024

The Texans had a sudden need for a wide receiver after Tank Dell suffered a gruesome leg injury during Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson comes with some baggage following his very brief tenure in Baltimore. The Ravens acquired Johnson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in October, but things quickly went south for the former Pro Bowl wideout with his new team.

Johnson caught just one pass in four games with Baltimore and was suspended for refusing to go into the team’s Week 13 game. The Ravens then waived him on Friday.

Johnson was a productive player for five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he landed in Carolina. He caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2021. The question is whether he will live up to his potential.

The Texans are 9-6 and have clinched the AFC South. If Johnson can quickly get up to speed with Houston’s offense, he may be able to play a role for the Texans down the stretch.