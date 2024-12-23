 Skip to main content
Texans reveal new details about Tank Dell’s gruesome leg injury

December 23, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Houston TexansTank Dell
Tank Dell looks on

Oct 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell has a long road to recovery after he suffered a gruesome knee injury on Saturday.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Monday that Dell dislocated his knee and tore his ACL during Saturday’s 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryans also said there are “some other things there that (Dell) will have to get repaired.”

Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne collided with Dell’s leg after Dell caught a touchdown pass during the third quarter against Houston. Dell’s leg was mangled so badly that teammates were visibly shaken as he was on the ground. His leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

Dell was taken to a hospital and unable to travel back to Houston with his team, though he has since been released.

Given the severity of Dell’s injury, he will likely miss a portion of the 2025 season as well. Dell finishes his second NFL season with 51 catches for 667 yards and 3 touchdowns.

